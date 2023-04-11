KCRW’s Left, Right & Center LIVE

Lohrfink Auditorium at Georgetown University

Thursday, April 27th, 2023 - 8 PM

Left, Right & Center, KCRW’s wildly popular politics show and one of the country’s premier political podcasts, is going LIVE. LRC is coming to Washington D.C. to tackle the country’s big political issues… from the belly of the beast.

Host David Greene, with panelists Mo Elleithee and Sarah Isgur, will be joined on stage at Georgetown University by special surprise guests for a live taping of the national show.

They’ll take on the fight over banning TikTok, along with all the week’s political news.

RSVP TO SAVE YOUR SEAT

Georgetown University requires proof of vaccination for each person attending this event. Please be sure that each member of your party submits vaccination proof HERE in advance of the event.

Event arrival details and parking suggestions will be sent to everyone who RSVPs. Thanks!

An RSVP is required per individual attending because you must show proof of vaccination to attend this event. Submit vaccination proof here

Event arrival details and parking suggestions will be sent to everyone who RSVPs. Thanks!