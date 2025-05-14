Join KCRW and LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes to celebrate the opening of the highly anticipated exhibit, A Great Day in East L.A.: Celebrando the Eastside Sound, highlighting the rich history of East LA. We’re thrilled to welcome Southeast LA’s very own contemporary souldies rock group, The Altons, as the headliner for the night, bookended by guest sets by DJ duo Ruben Molina + Soulera5150, and DJ collective Chulita Vinyl Club. Get ready to delve into the artists who built the East LA music scene, both through the meticulously curated multimedia exhibit presented by LA Plaza and experientially in the courtyard where the sounds come alive!

