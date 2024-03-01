KCRW x LA Radio Club Party

KCRW and LA Radio Club are throwing a party for local audio storytellers & journalists! 🎉 Come hang out with your friends and make some new ones on March 15th at Navel LA. There’s gonna be yummy food, tasty drinks, vibey music and other fun treats. In addition to being a fun hang, we’ll have some information about how to get involved with local audio opportunities and mentoring “tune-up” sessions.

We’ll be offering some one-on-one mentoring "tune-ups" in the early evening. Want to get some feedback on your cover letter or resume? Have a freelance pitch you’d like a pair of eyes on? If you’re interested, you can fill out this form (If you’re on the fence, that’s OK – there will also be drop in slots you can sign up for on the day, too).

Date: Friday, March 15

Timing: 8 PM - 11 PM

Location: Navel LA, 1611 S Hope Street, Los Angeles, CA 90015