Thursday, October 26th at 7 PM EST





WBUR CitySpace

890 Commonwealth Ave

Boston, MA 02215





Left, Right & Center, KCRW’s wildly popular politics show and one of the country’s premier political podcasts, is going LIVE. LRC is coming to Boston to tackle the country’s big political issues. Host David Greene, with panelists Mo Elleithee and Sarah Isgur, will be joined on stage at WBUR CitySpace by special surprise guests for a live taping of the national show.