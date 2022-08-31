Exploring Africa in LA: A Little Ethiopia story (Part 1)

I turned 35 years old in April. Physically, I didn’t feel any different, but as I took stock of my life that day, my mind drifted to my early years – I had a really good childhood. It was a special time growing up as a young Rasta kid in 1990s Los Angeles. My old stomping ground of Venice, in particular, was a trip.

That’s where I found myself on my birthday, riding around my old neighborhood bumpin’ Bob Marley and The Wailers, and thinking about my mom and the unorthodox way she raised me.

Like many Jamaicans who migrated to the United States in the late 1970s and 1980s, Mama was very passionate about two things: Her spiritual faith in Rastafari, and Pan-Africanism. As a kid, I saw her vision up close when, in 1993, Mama opened The Rastafarian Culture Center in Venice Beach.

“[I did that] to become self-employed, because I didn't have confidence that anybody would want to hire me and give me a real job,” Mama says. “Especially when you're trying to embrace your culture, or your Blackness, or your Africaness — at the time, nobody wanted that.”

More: Nice to Meet You Forever: The unlikely story of a cross-cultural, cross-generational friendship

Mama wanted the Center, located at 4th and Rose Aves., to feel like a small island storefront, like the one that she grew up in in Mandeville back in Jamaica. The Venice version was a single-story, rust-orange building with a green awning and hardwood floors.

To me, it was more like a Black museum. We had posters of Bob Marley, Marcus Garvey, and other Pan-African leaders adorned every wall. We even had a small gift shop with T-shirts, djembes, and cassettes of artists like Peter Tosh, Shabba Ranks, and King Sunny Adé for sale.

Mama was having a hard time teaching my little brother, Jaja Ajah, and I how to read, so she also dedicated a small portion of the wall to “Hooked on Phonics.” Unlike most museums, the Center was where we lived.

There were no bedrooms, and we didn’t own much furniture, which is just how Mama liked it. Jaja and I slept on futons that were easy to break down and even easier to put away.