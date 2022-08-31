Exploring Africa in LA: A Little Ethiopia story (Part 2)

I remember the morning of 9/11. I was 14, a freshman in high school. Mama wasn't a big TV person, but she was glued to the screen that day. When she told me it was a terrorist attack, I immediately thought, Man, white people crazy.

Anytime Mama used the word “terrorist,” she was usually referring to a violent crime, carried out by white extremists or the police, but there was something different about her demeanor that morning. It wasn’t until I got to school that I found out that these terrorists were radicalized al-Qaida extremists. I didn’t know where the Middle East was, but I quickly deduced what my mom was thinking — she knew that Black immigrants like her were going to catch hell for what happened.

At school, I fielded questions like, "Do you know any muslims?" (Yes, of course I do.) "Are there muslims in Jamaica?" (Yes, Muslims are everywhere.) "Do you have a Muslim name?" (Idk, yes, no, maybe?) That was my first time having to defend my cultural background, as did so many other Black and brown immigrants.

Nearly a year after the 9/11 attacks, the motion to officially recognize Little Ethiopia was presented to city council on Aug. 7, 2002. I was surprised to learn the decision passed unanimously, given the negativity surrounding immigrants of color at the time.

But making Little Ethiopia official was now even more vital for immigrants and their children to have safe spaces.

