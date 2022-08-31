Exploring Africa in LA: A Little Ethiopia story (Part 3)

Getahun Asfaw

“I wish ambitious people like you and other young generations to come to build history about Africa, and history about Ethiopia.”

Mr. Fekere

“My fear is that unless some young people come and take over the businesses – we might lose it. So [we] always discuss it. We have the Little Ethiopia Business Association.”

Melkit Gebre-Mariam

“I do worry about the legacy. I know my dad has that concern, and I've been thinking about that seriously. What will this place look like? It’s so scary because of how quickly neighborhoods like this disappear all the time without a trace. The community is doing a lot right now to preserve it. These are just like the facts of life – gentrification happens, rent goes up. A lot of these businesses don't own the land they're on, so it is really a scary thing to think about.

I'm still struggling to figure out what the future will look like because I don't want an LA where Little Ethiopia doesn't exist. LA and Little Ethiopia are synonymous, so it's definitely a concern I have. I don't know what the solution is, but I think we have a couple of years to figure that out.

[In the meantime] come support your local restaurants and your businesses here. Maybe there's an interesting solution where, maybe there's part-owners, or maybe there's a way to do this with co-owners. But there's got to be something for the next generation.

There are a lot of young entrepreneurs, like in the Habesha community, who are doing creative things – they're selling coffee, goodies, and imports from Ethiopia. They're starting to do this on Instagram, or on other types of social media, or on their website. [But] I think it's really important to have a physical space where people [can still come to and meet] in LA

[So] I don't know what the solution is yet, this calling to all young Ethiopians in LA to come out here, and we'll have a meeting and we'll figure this out. But there's definitely a way that young Black, and other African entrepreneurs [can be involved]. [But] there are interesting solutions that we haven't thought of yet, and we're open and receptive.”





