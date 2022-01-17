WNYC and The Apollo present WNYC’s 16th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebration, “MLK – Activism and the Arts. This program is a special hour partnership with The Takeaway and is presented in collaboration with The March on Washington Film Festival.
This year’s discussion will focus on how Dr. King leveraged the influence of artists in the civil rights movement and how that legacy of activism in the arts continues today. Focusing on the long-standing connection between activism and artistry, participants will discuss how the struggle for social justice affected icons from Nina Simone to John Legend and how they, in turn, helped drive the struggle for social justice.
Guests include:
- Reverend Al Sharpton - Host of MSNBCs “Politics Nation,” President of National Action Network, internationally renowned civil rights activist
- The Honorable Andrew Young - Former mayor of Atlanta, first black UN Ambassador, member of U.S. House of Representatives, activist during 1960’s civil rights movement; contributing a special video message
- Trezana Beverly - First African-American actress to receive a Tony Award for "Best Featured Actress in a Play" (for the 1977 Broadway play For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When the Rainbow Is Enuf)
- Najee Dorsey - Founder of Black Art in America (BAIA) and visual artist
- Jacqueline Woodson, American Author and 2020 MacAuthur Fellow
- Jonathan McCrory - Director, National Black Theatre of Harlem
- Garrett McQueen – Advocate for diversity in classical music
- Rashad Robinson - President, Color Of Change
- Damion Thomas - Curator, Museum of Sports for Smithsonian National Museum of African American History & Culture