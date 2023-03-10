“Fire of Love”

In their explosive and beautiful found footage, Katia and Maurice Krafft unravel the mysteries of volcanoes.

Nominations: Documentary Feature Film

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer: 98%

Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score: 84%

Where to watch: Stream on Hulu and Disney+

Study up: ‘Fire of Love’: a film about a legacy of volcanic exploration and spirit of adventure