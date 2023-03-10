Everything Oscars All at Once: 2023 Academy Awards cheat sheet
The 95th Academy Awards go down Sunday, March 12 at 5 p.m. PST (and in person at LA’s Dolby Theater, if you’re fancy). Journey through the nominees and prep for your office Oscar pool with everything you need to cast your vote for your favorite film. We’ve got you covered with trailers, nominations, where to watch, and KCRW’s reviews, recommendations, and in-depth interviews with actors and filmmakers.
“The Banshees of Inisherin”
Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin and Martin McDonagh, Producers
Nominations: Best Picture, Actor in a Leading Role (Colin Farrell), Actor in a Supporting Role (Brendan Gleeson), Actor in a Supporting Role (Barry Keoghan), Actress in a Supporting Role (Kerry Condon), Directing, Film Editing, Music (Original Score),
Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer: 96%
Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score: 75%
Where to watch: HBO Max
Study up:
“Elvis”
Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss, Producers
Nominations: Best Picture, Actor in a Leading Role (Austin Butler), Cinematography, Costume Design, Film Editing, Makeup and Hairstyling, Production Design, Sound
Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer: 77%
Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score: 94%
Where to watch: HBO Max
Study up: All of the lights and glitter: Will 'Elvis' be a box-office success?
“Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and Jonathan Wang, Producers
Nominations: Best Picture, Actor in a Supporting Role (Ke Huy Quan), Actress in a Leading Role (Michelle Yeoh), Actress in a Supporting Role (Jamie Lee Curtis), Actress in a Supporting Role (Stephanie Hsu), Costume Design, Directing, Film Editing, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), Writing (Original Screenplay)
Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer: 95%
Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score: 88%
Where to watch: Stream on showtime
Study up:
“All Quiet on the Western Front”
Malte Grunert, Producer
Nominations: Best Picture, Cinematography, International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Production Design, Sound, Visual Effects, Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer: 90%
Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score: 90%
Where to watch: Netflix
“Triangle of Sadness”
Erik Hemmendorff and Philippe Bober, Producers
Nominations: Best Picture, Directing, Writing (Original Screenplay)
Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer: 72%
Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score: 70%
Where to watch: Stream on Hulu
Study up:
“Avatar: The Way of Water”
James Cameron and Jon Landau, Producers
Nominations: Best Picture, Production Design, Sound, Visual Effects
Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer: 76%
Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score: 92%
Where to watch: In theaters
Study up:
- James Cameron interview part 1: ‘Avatar’ sequel needs repeat viewing to succeed
- James Cameron part 2: on challenges, opting to direct ‘Avatar’ sequels
“The Fabelmans”
Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, Producers
Nominations: Best Picture, Actor in a Supporting Role (Jude Hirsch), Actress in a Leading Role (Michelle Williams), Directing, Music (Original Score), Production Design, Writing (Original Screenplay)
Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer: 92%
Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score: 83%
Where to watch: Rent on Amazon, Apple TV
“Top Gun: Maverick”
Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison and Jerry Bruckheimer, Producers
Nominations: Best Picture, Film Editing, Music (Original Song), Sound, Visual Effects, Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer: 96%
Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score: 99%
Where to watch: Stream on Paramount Plus
Study up:
“Women Talking”
Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Frances McDormand, Producers
Nominations: Best Picture, Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer: 91%
Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score: 80%
Where to watch: Stream on Amazon
Study up:
“Tár”
Todd Field, Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert, Producers
Nominations: Actress in a Leading Role (Cate Blanchett), Cinematography, Directing,
Film Editing, Writing (Original Screenplay),
Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer: 91%
Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score: 73%
Where to watch: Stream on Peacock
Study up:
“Fire of Love”
In their explosive and beautiful found footage, Katia and Maurice Krafft unravel the mysteries of volcanoes.
Nominations: Documentary Feature Film
Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer: 98%
Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score: 84%
Where to watch: Stream on Hulu and Disney+
Study up: ‘Fire of Love’: a film about a legacy of volcanic exploration and spirit of adventure
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
After the death of King T’Challa, Wakanda unites for their second chapter and their heroes must preserve their revered kingdom.
Nominations: Actress in a Leading Role (Angela Bassett), Costume Design, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Song), Visual Effects
Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer: 84%
Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score: 94%
Where to watch: Stream on Disney+
Study up:
“Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio”
Guillermo Del Toro makes magic in this stop-animated version of the classic tale of “Pinocchio.” His version makes for a touching tale of grief and love.
Nominations: Animated Feature Film
Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer: 97%
Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score: 91%
Where to watch: Stream on Netflix
Study up:
“The Martha Mitchell Effect”
Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison
Nomination: Best Documentary Short Film
Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer: 100%
Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score: 74%
Where to watch: Stream on Netflix
Study up: ‘Martha Mitchell Effect’ covers unlikely Watergate whistleblower
“The Elephant Whisperers”
Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga
Nomination: Best Documentary Short Film
Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer: N/A
Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score: N/A
Where to watch: Stream on Netflix
Study up: ‘Elephant Whisperers’: Animals and humans can thrive together
“Stranger at the Gate”
Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones
Nomination: Best Documentary Short Film
Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer: N/A
Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score: N/A
Where to watch: Stream at The New Yorker
Study up: ‘Stranger at the Gate’: Oscar nominee takes on US veteran PTSD
“The Whale”
Desperate to restore his relationship with his daughter, a reclusive and unhealthy man searches for redemption.
Nominations: Actor in a Leading Role (Brendan Fraser), Actress in a Supporting Role (Hong Chau), Makeup and Hairstyling
Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer: 65%
Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score: 91%
Where to watch: In theaters or for purchase on YouTube
Study up: Press Play critics weigh in on ‘The Whale,’ ‘Pinocchio,’ ‘Emancipation’
“Aftersun”
Filmmaker Charlotte Wells tells a loosely autobiographical story of an idealistic and loving father.
Nominations: Actor in a Leading Role (Paul Mescal)
Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer: 95%
Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score: 82%
Where to watch: In theaters and for rent online
Study up:
‘Turning Red”
In this quirky and tender coming-of-age film, a thirteen-year-old girl tries to navigate independence – while occasionally turning into a giant red panda.
Nominations: Animated Feature Film
Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer: 95%
Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score: 75%
Study up:
“All That Breathes”
Shaunak Sen
Filmmaker Shaunak Sen and his brother try to save New Delhi's black kite bird population in this moving story of preservation and family.
Nominations: Documentary Feature Film
Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer: 99%
Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score: 88%
Where to watch: Stream on HBO Max
Study up: Shaunak Sen tells an emotional, ecological story in ‘All That Breathes’
“Haulout”
Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev
Nomination: Best Documentary Short Film
Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer: N/A
Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score: N/A
Where to watch: Stream at The New Yorker
Study up: ‘Haulout’: Walruses struggle to survive as climate change shrinks ocean ice
“How Do You Measure A Year?”
Jay Rosenblatt
Nomination: Best Documentary Short Film
Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer: N/A
Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score: N/A
Where to watch:
Study up: ‘How Do You Measure a Year?’ chronicles a daughter growing up from ages 2 to 18
“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”
It’s beloved Marcel the Shell on the big screen! This beloved creature navigates loss and love as he tries to reunite with his long-lost family.
Nominations: Animated Feature Film
Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer: 98%
Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score: 91%
Where to watch: Stream on Paramount+ and Showtime
Study up: