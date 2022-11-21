Here they are! The 2022 winners of KCRW’s 24-Hour Radio Race

On Saturday November 12 at 10 a.m. PST, hundreds of producers from around the world — from Berlin to Burbank, Manchester to Manhattan — received a theme that launched the start of KCRW’s 10th Annual 24-Hour Radio Race. The 214 teams who entered the race, now had until Sunday at 10 a.m. PST to brainstorm, write, interview, record, edit and submit their audio story based on the theme they just received. It was “Your Secret is Safe with Me.”



They all went fast to work. Then at 5 p.m. they received a “bonus challenge” of adding in an element after they had already been hard at work on their story for 7 hours. That element was “Egg” (to use as a sound, word or concept). 117 teams completed the task.

Our expert crew of pro radio judges spent the next week listening to all the stories; laughing, crying, re-listening again. Our internal panel of judges, made up of KCRW Producers, narrowed the pool of 117 down to the Top 10 and these fine judges below took those 10 to the finish line:

All pieces were judged on creativity, storytelling, technical skill, and incorporation of this year’s theme and bonus challenge. And the results are in!!!



Congrats to our winners! You can hear them aired on KCRW at these times:



• Wednesday, November 23 on Press Play - 1st Place winner



• Wednesday, November 23 on Greater LA - LA Award winner



• Wednesday, November 23 at 8PM - 2nd + 3rd Place winners

(special feature before Freaks Only)



Drum roll please…



