“Selected Shorts, Celebrating Toni Morrison” invites audiences to celebrate Morrison, the American master who died in 2019. Morrison’s novels, including Beloved, Jazz, and Song of Solomon, have become an indelible part of the American canon. Her fierce, poetic visions earned her the Pulitzer Prize, the Nobel Prize, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom. She was also an editor, advocate, teacher, and mother.

Hosted by Tayari Jones, New York Times bestselling author Tayari Jones is the author of four novels, most recently An American Marriage. Produced by American Public Media.