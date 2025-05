KCRW is teaming up with the Autry Museum of the American West for a late summer bash of music, art, food, and drink! Gather up the family and come on over to Griffith Park to hit the dancefloor with sets by KCRW DJs Jeremy Sole and Tyler Boudreaux. The Autry will be open late for you to wander the galleries and explore the special exhibition Black Cowboys: An American Story.

For more information click here.

Thanks to our sponsors!