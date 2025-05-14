KCRW is bringing the party back to Santa Ana with Bowers Museum! Enjoy live sets from KCRW DJs Raul Campos & Jason Kramer, pop-up bars, kids activities, and more. Bowers is staying open late — don’t miss this special chance to explore the museum galleries and the special exhibition World of the Terracotta Warriors: New Archeological Discoveries in Shaanxi in the 21st Century. KCRW Members and Santa Ana residents get free General Admission and just $11 for entry to the special exhibition.

