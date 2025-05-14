Celebrate summer with KCRW and CAAM! Enjoy a warm night and cool vibes with the California African American Museum, featuring an all-ages dance party with live sets from Guest DJ Linfornia and KCRW DJ Tyler Boudreaux. Partake in food trucks, a beer garden, a maker activity, and more! Plus, you’ll have exclusive after-hours access to all CAAM’s exhibitions, including solo exhibitions by Awol Erizku, Darol Olu Kae, Nellie Mae Rowe, and Tatyana Fazlalizadeh, as well as group exhibitions reflecting on the Black artistic legacy of Altadena and artists inspired by the concept of reparations.

