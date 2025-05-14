Join KCRW for a family-friendly oceanic party with Cabrillo Marine Aquarium in San Pedro! Dance to sets from KCRW DJs Chris Douridas & Dan Wilcox and explore the watery wonders of the aquarium and our local beaches. There’ll be a whole lot of love on the sand as thousands of silvery grunion fish hurl themselves ashore for their strange and fascinating mating ritual. Plus, enjoy food trucks and a bar. Start the summer with a unique party by the beach you won’t want to miss!

