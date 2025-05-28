KCRW Summer Nights with Gloria Molina Grand Park’s Summer Block Party 7/4

KCRW is teaming up with Gloria Molina Grand Park Summer Block Party for a 4th of July Summer Nights extravaganza! Bring the family, bring a pup (on a leash), bring your grass-friendly dancing shoes and meet us at the Front Yard Stage for Summer Nights glory. We’ll have DJ sets from Black House Radio, KCRW’s Tyler Boudreaux, and Discos Rolas, all hosted by KCRW DJ Raul Campos. PLUS explore the whole space — including two stages, a family fun zone with a Ferris wheel & super slide, lots of community activities & art, and food trucks. The night ends with a spectacular drone show that will light up the night sky. And it’s all totally free!

For more information click here.

Thanks to our sponsors!