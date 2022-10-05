KCRW’s Summer Nights: Local vendors carry our communities and our stories

KCRW’s Summer Nights returned to the California African American Museum on Friday, July 22 for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. To make the night even more special, KCRW partnered with the FOUND/LA nonprofit organization to curate a marketplace featuring all local, Black-owned small businesses.

KCRW DJ & Culture Producer Tyler Boudreaux teamed up with KCRW’s Young Creators the JSJ Photo Collective to capture the stories of the vendors at the CAAM marketplace. This KCRW Special Feature is a story about storytellers, and how we see ourselves reflected in the stories we tell.