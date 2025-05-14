Dance, discover, and delight with KCRW and Kidspace for our first truly family-focused Summer Nights event. It’s a multi-sensory playdate designed to ignite the child-like curiosity in all of us. Hack your brain at Wired for Wonder, a mind-bending, sense-sparking maze co-created with the Getty. Dance it out with the one and only DJ Lance Rock (Yo Gabba Gabba) and KCRW DJ Nassir Nassirzadeh, spinning tunes all evening. Explore Kidspace’s playful outdoor campus and enjoy food and grown-up drinks available for purchase.

This event is free and open to all ages and especially perfect for families. Kids lead the way!

For more information click here.

Thanks to our sponsors!