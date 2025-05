New Summer Nights alert! KCRW is teaming up with Downtown Long Beach's Taste of Downtown: Bevs, Bites, & Beats festival! Meet us at The Pike Outlets by the Ferris wheel for food, drinks, and live sets from KCRW DJ Jeremy Sole and guest DJ Nobody. Check out Taste of Downtown’s activities throughout the day and then dance the night away as we watch the sun go down at the waterfront.

For more information click here.

Thanks to our sponsors!