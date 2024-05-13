KCRW Summer Nights with The Music Center ft. Gaby Moreno
With KCRW DJ Jose Galvan
Date/time: Saturday, August 3rd, 7:00 PM–11:00 PM
Location: The Music Center
KCRW Summer Nights with The Music Center ft. Gaby Moreno
With KCRW DJ Jose Galvan
Date/time: Saturday, August 3rd, 7:00 PM–11:00 PM
Location: The Music Center
Hey! Did you enjoy this piece? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KCRW's music programming, news reporting, and cultural coverage. Help support the DJs, journalists, and staff of the station you love.
Here's how: