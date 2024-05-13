KCRW Summer Nights with LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes ft. El Conjunto Nueva Ola: ECNO

Written by

KCRW Summer Nights with LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes ft. El Conjunto Nueva Ola: ECNO
With KCRW DJ Wyldeflower

Date/time: Saturday, July 13th, 6:00 PM–11:00 PM
Location: LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes