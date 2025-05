Join KCRW and Metro Art for a night of music at the historic Union Station in downtown LA. Enjoy a languid-to-ecstatic, groovable performance from LA-based Brijean, live sets from KCRW DJs José Galván & Novena Carmel, and swing by pop-up bars as you dance the night away in one of LA’s architectural jewels.

