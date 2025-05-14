Join us for our very first KCRW Summer Nights with the Wende Museum! It’s a smarty party with sets from KCRW DJs Chris Douridas and Francesca Harding, expect a night of music, conversation, and learning together. Explore the Wende’s unparalleled collection of art and artifacts from the Cold War era and their exhibit Counter/Surveillance: Control, Privacy, Agency, a groundbreaking exhibition featuring historical objects in conversation with contemporary artworks from across the globe.

For more information click here.

