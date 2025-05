KCRW and Chinatown Summer Nights present a neon-lit experience in one of Los Angeles' oldest neighborhoods. Bring the family to celebrate New Chinatown's 87th anniversary! Shop legacy merchants, taste the culinary offerings of Chinatown’s chef-driven concepts, and dance the night away in Central Plaza with KCRW DJs Travis Holcombe and Wyldeflower.

