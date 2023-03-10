The 10 best movies not nominated for an Oscar in 2023
Sure, we love an Oscar-nominated flick. But we also love a lot of films that have been *ahem* overlooked this year. Whether you’re nursing an award season hangover or just looking for quality off the beaten red carpet, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite non-Oscar films from this awards season that are well worthy of a watch. From tear-jerkers to the downright terrifying, we’ve got you covered with a guide to great new films sure to win… a place in your heart.
1. “Armageddon Time”
Filmmaker James Gray hits with a deeply personal story about a family’s pursuit for the American Dream. Watch it for the all-star cast: Anne Hathaway, Jeremy Strong, and Anthony Hopkins. And it’s not a full snub: “Armageddon Time” was nominated for the Palme d’Or at Cannes.
Where to watch: Stream on Peacock
More:
2. “Nope”
Jordan Peele’s neo-Western sci-fi horror film “Nope” follows a family of Hollywood horse ranchers as they discover a creepy, unworldly phenomenon in the sky. You might just have to hold your breath while watching. It was nominated for Best Picture at the People’s Choice Awards.
Where to watch: Stream on Peacock
More: Director Jordan Peele on having ‘release valves’ in his films
3. “The Inspection”
Based on filmmaker Elegance Bratton’s life, “The Inspection” follows a young, queer Black man who joins the Marines in search of validation from his mother. Grab your tissues. This film has 91% on Rotten Tomatoes.
Where to watch: Available to rent on multiple platforms
More:
4. “The People’s Joker”
“The People’s Joker” is a queer coming-of-age superhero parody of “The Joker.” Director Vera Drew, who stars in the film alongside Tim Heidecker, says there is a lot of queer subtext in the superhero genre, so it wasn’t a stretch to extend that to the main character of her film.
Where to watch: Currently unavailable on streaming platforms due to a copyright battle
More: Director Vera Drew on the queerness in superhero movies
5. “Alice, Darling”
In this thriller, actress Anna Kendrick plays a woman pushed to the breaking point by a psychologically abusive boyfriend. “This film itself is so scrupulously honest about how the dynamics of a bad relationship play out and affect your relationship with your friends,” says critic Amy Nicholson.
Where to watch: Available for rent on multiple platforms
More: ‘Alice, Darling’: Bad romance can affect relationship with your friends
6. “Skinamarink”
If you want to be terrified, this is the film for you. “Skinamarink” is an experimental horror movie written, directed, and edited by Canadian YouTuber Kyle Edward Ball. It follows two kids who are trapped in their home alone.
Where to watch: In theaters and available to rent online
More: ‘Skinamarink’ gives ‘pure unadulterated fright,’ says critic
7. “Broker”
Take an emotional journey as a man navigates his part in a scheme to illegally sell orphaned infants to wealthy couples. This South Korean drama directed by Japanese filmmaker Kore-eda Hirokazu was nominated for the Palme d’Or at Cannes.
Where to watch: In theaters and available to rent online
More: ‘Broker’ delivers a warm, emotional story of society’s castoffs
8. “Bones and All”
Ah yes, a classic coming-of-age love story about two teenagers… who are cannibals. Director Luca Guadagnino won the Silver Lion for Best Director at the Venice Film Fest. “Bones and All” has an 82% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.
Where to watch: Available for rent on multiple platforms
More:
9. “M3gan”
After getting overwhelmed by the idea of parenting her recently-orphaned niece, a scientist creates a life-like doll who can walk, talk, and think to help out… with, uh, precarious results. This film is perfect for those who like a good balance of creepy and funny. “M3gan” has an audience score of 78% on Rotten Tomatoes.
Where to watch: In theaters and streaming on Peacock
More: ‘M3gan’ looks at dilemma of outsourcing parenting to tech
10. “Till”
“Till” is based on the true story of Mamie Till, whose son Emmett Till was brutally lynched by white supremacists in 1955. “A worthwhile watch,” says critic Christy Lemire. The film has a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes.
Where to watch: Available for rent on multiple platforms
More: ‘Till’ is emotional, difficult to watch but worthwhile, says critic
