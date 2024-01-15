The Inconveninent King: Was MLK Woke

In honor of Martin Luther King Day we have some special programming on civil rights today on KCRW. The Inconvenient King, from our colleagues at WNYC and the Apollo Theater in Harlem, a program on context, complexity, and elevating our collective consciousness in the face of injustice and discrimination.



This signature special will be co-hosted by WNYC’s Kai Wright of Notes From America and Michael Hill of Morning Edition.

The powerful reminder of the timeless wisdom of the traditional African proverb: "Not to know is bad; not to want to know is worse" is more prevalent now more than ever. We will focus on a renewed commitment to understanding the context, confronting the complexity, and elevating our collective consciousness in the face of injustice and discrimination. As we reflect on the legacy of the Inconvenient King, we embark on a journey to reclaim our "woke" status. It's a call to action, a plea to remain vigilant and engaged, and an invitation to be unwaveringly concerned about creating a more equitable and inclusive world for all.