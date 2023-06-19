The Kitchen Sisters, award winning radio producers and audio artists Davia Nelson & Nikki Silva, have been creating documentaries and educational projects together since 1979. They are the creators of hundreds of stories for NPR, public broadcast and podcast about the lives, histories, art and rituals of people who have shaped our diverse cultural world.

They are the producers of the duPont-Columbia Award-winning NPR series Hidden Kitchens, and the two Peabody Award-winning NPR series Lost & Found Sound and The Sonic Memorial Project with Jay Allison. They are also the producers of The Hidden World of Girls, the NPR series and special hosted by Tina Fey, that explores the lives of girls and the women they become, and The Making Of…, about what people make in the Bay Area and why, a production with KQED and AIR.

Their current series, The Keepers, a radio, podcast, and social media project (Keeper of the Day) chronicles stories of activist archivists, rogue librarians, curators, collectors, historians—protectors of the truth and free flow of information and ideas. They also produce a weekly radio show featuring the work of independent producers on KSQD Santa Cruz, 90.7 FM community radio for the Monterey Bay Region.

The Kitchen Sisters Present podcast, part of PRX’s Radiotopia network, was awarded a 2017 Webby for Best Documentary Podcast. Their NEH funded series, Hidden Kitchens: Kimchi Diplomacy: War and Peace and Food heard on NPR’s Morning Edition, received a 2017 James Beard Award.