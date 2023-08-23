RSVP for KCRW and Gustavo’s Great Tortilla Tournament

Photo by Shutterstock.

Join us for KCRW & Gustavo’s Great Tortilla Tournament on October 8th at Smorgasburg LA. 

Date: Sunday, October 8
Timing: 10a - 4p, live tournament rounds from 12p - 3p
Location: Smorgasburg LA