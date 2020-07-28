AUGUST 14-19: The Good Food Summer Potluck

Remember Potlucks!? What a vague and distant memory. Openly sharing food with others, no health concerns, hanging out with big groups of friends... The dish you bring says a lot about who you are and what you love. It’s an expression of YOU, but edible! Well, Good Food is hosting a (virtual) potluck, so what are you going to bring, and why that dish? Is it a childhood fave? Your own take on a classic? Something you’ve created from scratch? Make it for us, would you? Share your dish with us and your story.





How To Enter:

Entries posted August 14 to 19 will be considered

First: Create a post on Instagram with 3 photos

An overhead beauty shot of your dish

A shot of you with the dish you made

A pic that represents what this dish means to you: maybe there’s a person, place, or cookbook that this dish reminds you of

Then: Tell us your story in the caption

Finally (and important): Tag @KCRW in the photo and use the hashtag #KCRWpotluck so we can check it out.

Judging and Prizes:

KCRW Good Food host Evan Kleiman will judge the entries in two categories: sweet and savory. Entries will be judged based on the dish and the story.

The winner of each category will be announced on Friday, August 21. The winners will be featured digitally on KCRW and receive a KCRW swag bag!





