Have you ever fantasized about working on a song with your favorite artist? Well friends, KCRW is making your dream come true. Hooray! Electronic duo Wajatta, featuring Reggie Watts and John Tejada, has written a 45-second rhythm track for you to collaborate with via video duet. Add a melody with your guitar or your kazoo, lay down your world-famous beatboxing, turn your diary musings into lyrics — show us what you’ve got! Submit your side-by-side video creation to KCRW and we will feature the best, most fun and most creative on our channels.

Instructions

For optimal experience:

Download Acapella on your iOS device (iPhone or iPad). Click here to collab with Wajatta’s video! Click the “Collaborate” button above the video to add in your genius musical addition in the center frame. Save your video and post it on your Instagram grid with the hashtag #KCRWCollabLab between September 3–13. Tag @kcrw and @wajatta for your chance to be featured as one of our “Best Of” videos.

*Pro tip: Use headphones for the best recording experience.

We strongly recommend using an iOS device for the optimal experience. If you do not have an iOS device, you can create a collaborative side-by-side video on the Android app PicPostPlay, or just use your favorite video editing app. Click here to download the video, and start editing!

How to Collaborate on PicPostPlay

Open “New Project” Click “Create a Collage” Select the corresponding side-by-side layout with the three vertical panels. Upload Wajatta’s video on the left and right panel. Use your camera app to record your genius musical additions and then upload that video in the empty frame in the center. Please note: you will not be able to watch the artist video while you record, so you may need another device to nail the timing! Save your video and post it on your instagram grid with the hashtag #KCRWCollabLab between September 3 - 13. Tag @kcrw and @wajatta for your chance to be featured as one of our “Best Of” videos.





