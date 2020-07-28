Have you ever fantasized about working on a song with your favorite artist? Well friends, KCRW is making your dream come true. Hooray! Electronic duo Wajatta, featuring Reggie Watts and John Tejada, has written a 45-second rhythm track for you to collaborate with via video duet. Add a melody with your guitar or your kazoo, lay down your world-famous beatboxing, turn your diary musings into lyrics — show us what you’ve got! Submit your side-by-side video creation to KCRW and we will feature the best, most fun and most creative on our channels.
Instructions
For optimal experience:
- Download Acapella on your iOS device (iPhone or iPad).
- Click here to collab with Wajatta’s video!
- Click the “Collaborate” button above the video to add in your genius musical addition in the center frame.
- Save your video and post it on your Instagram grid with the hashtag #KCRWCollabLab between September 3–13. Tag @kcrw and @wajatta for your chance to be featured as one of our “Best Of” videos.
*Pro tip: Use headphones for the best recording experience.
We strongly recommend using an iOS device for the optimal experience. If you do not have an iOS device, you can create a collaborative side-by-side video on the Android app PicPostPlay, or just use your favorite video editing app. Click here to download the video, and start editing!
How to Collaborate on PicPostPlay
- Open “New Project”
- Click “Create a Collage”
- Select the corresponding side-by-side layout with the three vertical panels. Upload Wajatta’s video on the left and right panel.
- Use your camera app to record your genius musical additions and then upload that video in the empty frame in the center. Please note: you will not be able to watch the artist video while you record, so you may need another device to nail the timing!
- Save your video and post it on your instagram grid with the hashtag #KCRWCollabLab between September 3 - 13. Tag @kcrw and @wajatta for your chance to be featured as one of our “Best Of” videos.