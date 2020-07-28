Get your tickets!

Thursday, September 3rd | 8:00 p.m. PDT

Wrestlers, Aerialists, Rollergirls- OH MY!! Join your hosts KCRW's Anthony Valadez and LVV's Miss Rita as they escort you on a Lucha VaVOOM Stay-In tour of Los Angeles. Who knew these things could be done at home?! Minds blown! ……….And you thought you had a cool mask.



Stay-In VaVOOM promises surprise performances, action, and adult fun - all from the safety of your home. We would call this a Rated R event, so put those kiddos to bed first and embrace your wild side!



This event is free to KCRW members. Non-member tickets available with any donation amount ($1 minimum).

A donation of $30 or more will enroll you in KCRW's Fringe Benefits membership level (normally available at the $60 level and above)



Find your tickets here.



Member Perk: Free for members, $1 donation or above for non-members. Specialty drink recipe with mixologist demo pre-show.





