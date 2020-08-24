SPONSORED AUGUST 29 : Skirball Stages: Gavin Turek and Ak Dan Gwang Chil

Celebrate global artistry and join the Skirball Cultural Center for this must-see virtual concert event on the Skirball’s YouTube channel! Featuring LA soulful pop artist Gavin Turek and South Korean folk group Ak Dan Gwang Chil (ADG7), Skirball Stages invites you to enjoy an uplifting evening of modern music from stages both near and far.

Known for her funky, soul-driven pop and commanding vocals, Gavin Turek takes the stage in the Skirball’s spectacular Taper Courtyard—a one-of-a-kind backdrop beloved by music fans across LA. Ethereal and crooning, Turek will give an intimate performance that harkens back to the very best of ’80s and ’90s R&B. Be swept off your feet as Turek stuns with new tracks and old favorites.



Left: Gavin Turek photo by Larry Sandez; Right: Ak Dan Gwang Chil, photo by Jongsam Lee.

Halfway around the world, in a set specially filmed for Skirball Stages, ADG7 will captivate you with their energetic and playful performance. Described by The New York Times as a “giddy show band with all the trappings of K-pop,” this spirited nine-piece breathes new life into the sacred, shamanic, and secular gut (ritual music) and minyo (folk song) traditions of the Hwanghae-do region—now a part of North Korea.

More than a performance, this globe-spanning virtual concert will take you behind the scenes with the artists as they reflect on the power of music to connect across cultures, honor generations past, and inspire perseverance during challenging times.

Premiering on YouTube | Saturday, August 29, 8:00 pm (PDT)

RSVP to stream here.