Impatient for Change (from “Outrage + Optimism”) - Bonus episode

This is an episode of Outrage + Optimism we think you’ll enjoy, a podcast that explore the stories behind the headlines on climate change, talking to the change-makers turning challenges into opportunities. On this episode the hosts welcome Hannah Ritchie, Deputy Editor at Our World in Data and a Senior Researcher at the University of Oxford and discuss her book “Not the End of the World, How We Can Be the First Generation to Build a Sustainable Planet.” Tune in for a thought-provoking dialogue you won't want to miss!