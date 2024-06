Care about our planet? Motivated to live greener? Looking to meet other climate-minded folks in the Los Angeles area?

Join us for a live AMA-style panel with Caleigh Wells and Candice Dickens-Russell at the Parks Project Discovery Center in Culver City.

Tickets are only $10, and proceeds go to Friends of the LA River (Candice’s org!).

Get your tickets here.

See you there!