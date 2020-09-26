This special edition of the "The Bear on KCRW Berlin" was produced for the "Fehler" project in cooperation with the Goethe-Institut in Washington, D.C.

These true, personal stories were recorded live at The Bear's "Eve of the Champs" event on June 19, 2020 at Pfefferberg Haus 13. The theme of the evening was: Bad mistakes make good stories.

The storytellers featured in this episode are Galuh Rohmah, Annie Voigt, Renko Pauwels, Allia Sadeghipour and Denise Banks-Grasedyck. Illay Chester performed cello live.

If you would like to tell a story or attend the next Bear storytelling evening, check out the Bear's event page.