Saying goodbye with some all-time favorite stories

Sadly, this month’s episode is our last before KCRW Berlin goes off air on Dec. 13, 2020.

In celebration of more than a dozen episodes over the past year-and-a-half, host Sylvia Cunningham invites The Bear’s founder, Dyane Neiman, to talk about what inspired her to start this monthly storytelling event and how much it’s grown since its launch in 2015.

Tune in to hear some of Dyane’s all-time favorite stories, never heard before on 104.1 FM, including “A Big Black Bear” from Mike Trupiano, “Family Divisions” from Liz Erber and “What I Did For Love,” by Khushi Pasquale. You’ll also hear some of Sylvia’s favorite tales from storytellers Galuh Rohmah, Denise Banks-Grasedyck and Renko Pauwels.