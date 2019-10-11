A deep dive on an industry in upheaval with analyst Rich Greenfield

If you subscribe to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, HBO NOW--and maybe a couple others--you may feel like your TV streaming plate is pretty full. The bad news is that next month brings two more major streaming options to tempt you: Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus. Warner Media’s HBO Max and Comcast’s Peacock aren’t far behind.

But maybe that’s the good news. Media analyst Rich Greenfield thinks it is, at least for you, the customer.

Greenfield is a partner and analyst at LightShed Partners. With the media landscape transforming before our eyes, we extended what we thought would be a short chat into a tour of the media world.

He gives us updates on all the major players on the scene and explains why more and more people are saying bye-bye to the cable bundle and embracing a streaming future.