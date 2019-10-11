- In Ronan Farrow’s new book, he alleges that NBC News never aired his Harvey Weinstein reporting because the network was being held hostage by Weinstein and his allies, who claimed to have dirt on Matt Lauer.
- Sony is in talks to possibly sell Masters of the Universe movies to Netflix. It’s a catch-22 because if the movie does well on Netflix, then they’ve left money on the table, but if it flops theatrically, then it’s even worse.
Hollywood news banter: Explosive allegations against NBC News in Ronan Farrow’s new book
Credits
Guest:
Matthew Belloni - Hollywood Reporter - @THRMattBelloni
Host:
Kim Masters
Producer:
Kaitlin Parker