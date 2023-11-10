(L) Keri Safran reacts next to union team captain Romel De Silva (C) after the SAG-AFTRA TV/Theatrical Committee approved a tentative agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) to bring an end to the 118-day actors strike, at a brewery in Los Angeles, on November 8, 2023.
Photo by Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS
SAG-AFTRA actors have reached a tentative deal with studios, ending 118 days on strike – the longest television and movie stoppage in the union’s history. Was the deal a win for guild members? What is in it? Kim Masters and Matt Belloni analyze.
Plus, news from Warner Bros. Discovery and Disney’s latest earnings.