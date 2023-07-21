Emotions are running high in Hollywood. Kim Masters recently reported that mediators have quietly been trying to reduce the tensions between the writers’ and actors’ guilds up against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. But, as Masters writes, “the anger is so intense that it’s hard to see how peace will be restored.”

Masters and Matt Belloni of Puck News discuss how the rhetoric on both sides has made it difficult to reach a resolution. They also talk about how Disney CEO Bob Iger has become “the face of the studio’s side,” following his CNBC comments about the strikes. Plus, they look into the growth challenges faced by Netflix and other streaming services.