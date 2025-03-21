Documentarian Alex Gibney shares his wisdom on speaking truth to power

Oscar winning documentarian Alex Gibney has a long track record of making films on hot-button topics. In these troubling times, he has some sobering and powerful words for filmmakers and journalists who may feel increasingly threatened by the Trump administration's actions:

“The danger is that we huddle and hide,” says Gibney. “I used to say this about making films about Scientology, the catholic church, or indeed — US torture policy. To some extent, there is protection in being out front. It's harder to hide your detention in Guantanamo… and if there are a lot of us, it's hard to put everybody there.”

Gibney joins Kim Masters to discuss his upcoming (but-yet-to-be-officially-announced) HBO project The Dark Money Game. The filmmaker also talks about his very busy slate that includes projects on college culture wars, Luigi Mangione, and Elon Musk.