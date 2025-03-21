Documentarian Alex Gibney shares his wisdom on speaking truth to power

Alex Gibney attends the 2021 Gotham Awards Presented By The Gotham Film Media Institute on November 29, 2021 in New York City.

Photo by Ron Adar (via Shutterstock).

Oscar winning documentarian Alex Gibney has a long track record of making films on hot-button topics. In these troubling times, he has some sobering and powerful words for filmmakers and journalists who may feel increasingly threatened by the Trump administration's actions:  

“The danger is that we huddle and hide,” says Gibney. “I used to say this about making films about Scientology, the catholic church, or indeed — US torture policy. To some extent, there is protection in being out front. It's harder to hide your detention in Guantanamo… and if there are a lot of us, it's hard to put everybody there.”

Gibney joins Kim Masters to discuss his upcoming (but-yet-to-be-officially-announced) HBO project The Dark Money Game. The filmmaker also talks about his very busy slate that includes projects on college culture wars, Luigi Mangione, and Elon Musk.

Kim Masters

Joshua Farnham