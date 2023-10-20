After creating some of the most iconic documentaries of the last 40 years, filmmaker Ken Burns decided, for the first time, to focus his latest project on an animal, the bison.

“We just thought for decades, ‘Wouldn't it be great to do a biography of an animal, knowing full well [that] it would help break up traditional and conventional approaches to this very complex history — particularly the 10,000-12,000 year old history that Native Americans have had with this animal, and more recently, that white Americans have had with this animal, and two different competing views of the natural world?’” Burns reflects.

The largest mammal of the United States, a.k.a buffalo, is Burns’ central character and “at the heart” of history in The American Buffalo.

“It was a way to recast and recenter perspective,” he says.

The two-part documentary series for PBS chronicles the bison’s millenia-spanning evolution and its close relationship with North America's Indigenous people. It also examines how white settlers almost drove the species to extinction, the devastating effect on native tribes, and the efforts to bring these animals back.

Burns discusses how his career led to this moment, making the film, and confronting controversies.