Ken Burns on venturing into uncharted territory with ‘American Buffalo’

Written by Anna Buss, produced by Joshua Farnham
Filmmaker Ken Burns speaks at the gala ceremony for the inaugural Library of Congress Lavine/Ken Burns Prize for Film on October 17, 2019.

Filmmaker Ken Burns speaks at the gala ceremony for the inaugural Library of Congress Lavine/Ken Burns Prize for Film on October 17, 2019. Photo by Shawn Miller/Library of Congress, CC0

After creating some of the most iconic documentaries of the last 40 years, filmmaker Ken Burns decided, for the first time, to focus his latest project on an animal, the bison

“We just thought for decades, ‘Wouldn't it be great to do a biography of an animal, knowing full well [that] it would help break up traditional and conventional approaches to this very complex history — particularly the 10,000-12,000 year old history that Native Americans have had with this animal, and more recently, that white Americans have had with this animal, and two different competing views of the natural world?’” Burns reflects. 

The largest mammal of the United States, a.k.a buffalo, is Burns’ central character and “at the heart” of history in The American Buffalo

“It was a way to recast and recenter perspective,” he says.

The two-part documentary series for PBS chronicles the bison’s millenia-spanning evolution and its close relationship with North America's Indigenous people. It also examines how white settlers almost drove the species to extinction, the devastating effect on native tribes, and the efforts to bring these animals back. 


Official Trailer of “The American Buffalo,” a film by Ken Burns. Courtesy of PBS

Burns discusses how his career led to this moment, making the film, and confronting controversies.

Credits

Guest:

  • Ken Burns - Acclaimed American documentarian who directed such documentaries as “The Civil War”, “Baseball”, “Jazz” and now “The Central Park Five”.

Host:

Kim Masters

Producer:

Joshua Farnham