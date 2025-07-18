Paramount-Skydance deal creeps forward; ‘South Park’ creators lawyer up

As Paramount inches toward a Skydance takeover, the creators of South Park are lawyering up. Matt Stone and Trey Parker may take legal action against Paramount over licensing disputes tied to the show’s billion-dollar streaming deals. Meanwhile, incoming execs Jeff Shell and David Ellison are under pressure to make South Park central to Paramount+. Matt Belloni and Lucas Shaw break it all down.

Screw you guys, we’re suing? South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker have hired high-profile attorney Bryan Freedman to explore a potential lawsuit against Paramount’s incoming leadership. The move follows alleged interference in negotiations for a billion-dollar, 10-year renewal deal. “That is something that Redbird and Skydance were reticent to do, because they want to get in there and maybe renegotiate that deal,” explains Shaw. “They have also said that they're unsure about doing a new 10 year streaming deal because of how quickly things have changed in this business.”

Streaming’s a thing now, Mkay? Despite being one of Paramount’s most valuable TV franchises, South Park is not on Paramount+ domestically and Ellison is looking to change that. “The company wanted money when the deal was negotiated five years ago,” Belloni notes. “Paramount+ was not really a thing. Now it is very much a thing. And if you believe the rumblings coming out of Skydance, one of the big priorities of the new regime, when they come into Paramount, is to prop up Paramount+.”

Respect our authority? Stone and Parker hold a uniquely powerful position when it comes to South Park’s global streaming rights, giving them leverage in negotiations with Paramount’s new leadership. “They have approval rights over any situation in which Paramount is selling the rights to itself,” says Shaw. “So because it's on Paramount+ in many countries overseas, they can say, ‘This contract is up, please take it down.’ Or, for example, in this next streaming deal that they might do, they have a little more control over anything that involves Paramount+ than they do a third party.”