Barry Diller has some thoughts on the Paramount-Trump settlement

When George Lucas made an unprecedented deal for Raiders of the Lost Ark, Barry Diller (then chairman of Paramount) insisted the payday for future Indiana Jones movies would be along more conventional lines. Then Lucas came to him with the sequel.

“I said: ‘Okay, never again. We're going to write this in stone, that when we make the sequel, this is it,’” Diller remembers. “And when that didn't come to be true, particularly from someone who had said such awful things about the morals of Hollywood, and didn't live there, lived in another city, etc., it particularly rankled. Still does, kind of.”

Kim Masters’ two-part conversation with Barry Diller wraps up with stories from his years building Rupert Murdoch’s Fox empire. He also has sharp criticism of studios spreading reckless misinformation, citing Oliver Stone’s JFK as one example. And he weighs in on the now-settled Trump-Paramount battle, i his take on a David Ellison-led studio.