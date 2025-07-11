‘F1,’ ‘Jurassic World Rebirth,’ and ‘Superman’ battle at the box office

Prepare for your local cineplex to get even more crowded as the summer blazes on. F1, Jurassic World: Rebirth, and a new Superman reboot are currently battling for blockbuster dominance. Will Disney’s Fantastic Four: First Steps enjoy its own stratospheric launch on July 25? Kim Masters and Matt Belloni unpack the big blockbuster bets of the season.

Gunn’s a-blazing? Superman, Warner Bros. Discovery’s biggest gamble of the year, appears to be off to the races this weekend with a projected $130 million domestic opening. “People did not know whether this character would be embraced,” Belloni explains. “It's been 12 years since Man of Steel, the last standalone Superman movie. This is coming from the challenged Warner Brothers Discovery, and they have placed their entire DC bet on this movie from James Gunn, the Co-head of the unit. And so far, at least, from what I've seen, the fans are going to like this movie.”

Fast (but not furious)? With a reported budget of $200 million, F1 may take its time recouping costs. Apple, however, doesn’t seem to be too worried about box office receipts. “Not embarrassing is the bar for Apple in the movie business, and unfortunately, their five previous theatrical releases were mostly embarrassing,” says Belloni. “It's very unclear whether F1 is going to be profitable for Apple, but I don't think they care. They just want it to cover their marketing expenses and be a brand halo that Tim Cook can feel good talking about, and then it goes to the service, and they feel like they'll get their value there.”

Stretched thin? As crowds show up in droves for Universal’s seventh installment in the Jurassic franchise, Disney is hoping for a similar outcome with Fantastic Four: First Steps. “This is the one they care about. Kevin Feige has said that he wants this to be the new Marvel franchise that continues on,” notes Belloni. “It's also tracking above 100 million for the weekend. But they've got some work to do, because if Superman hits, you’ve got to really differentiate and give people a reason to see two superhero movies in the same month.”