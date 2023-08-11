The 2023 Emmy ceremony has been postponed due to the ongoing Hollywood strikes. The show’s new date has been set for Jan. 15, 2024 (Martin Luther King Jr. Day). This would place the Emmys within a puzzlingly stacked calendar, taking place just one day after The Critics Choice Awards, and eight days after the Golden Globes. Plus, they’ll have to contend with the NFL playoffs. Kim Masters and Puck’s Matt Belloni discuss.

They also look into the Walt Disney Company’s latest investor call: Its future plans include pushing subscribers to an ad-supported tier, bundling streaming services, and entering the gambling business. There’s even talk of Apple Inc. buying the iconic entertainment company.