Hollywood returns to production, but will workers be protected?

Hollywood has returned to production, but this return to work has raised longstanding concerns about safety procedures and standards on set.

Films with large budgets have been able to continue production by spending, as in the case of “Jurassic World: Dominion,” which spent $3 million on coronavirus testing alone. However, these strict COVID protocols have not been enforced on every set — and even “Jurassic World: Dominion” had to shut down filming this summer due to an outbreak on location in Malta.

Many actors and filmmakers have been vocal about wanting audiences to stay home until the pandemic is over. Jordan Peele was reportedly a key figure in delaying his film “Candyman” until 2021. In May, Kumail Nanjiani applauded the decision to stream his film “The Lovebirds” on Netflix rather than waiting to release it in theaters. And Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson, the filmmakers behind the indie movie “Synchronic,” have gone as far as to encourage audiences not to see their movie in theaters.

Meanwhile, the pandemic continues to affect upcoming movie releases. Theater chains’ revenue is still much lower than they had hoped, even after theaters began to operate in many states nationwide. Following the disappointing showing of Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” for Warner Bros., other studios have pushed back the release dates for blockbuster movies until 2021, including Marvel’s “Black Widow” and Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story.”