- Through her deal with Apple, Oprah Winfrey was set to back a documentary about alleged rapes committed by Russell Simmons, but she pulled out shortly before the film’s debut at Sundance. It’s not entirely clear why she rescinded her support, but a series of PR blunders have left the filmmakers and the women in the film feeling angry and confused.
- Netflix has changed how it measures viewership. While it used to consider watching 70% of a show a view, now it’s down to just 2 minutes. This boosts their numbers, but has angered producers, who want an accurate accounting of how many people have really watched their shows.
Hollywood news banter: Major drama after Oprah backs out of a doc on Russell Simmons
Credits
Guest:
Matthew Belloni - Hollywood Reporter - @THRMattBelloni
Host:
Kim Masters
Producer:
Kaitlin Parker