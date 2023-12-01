Disney CEO Bob Iger talks succession, Marvel, ABC sale

Executive Chairman of the Walt Disney Company, Bob Iger arrives at the world premiere for the film “The King's Man” at Leicester Square in London on December 6, 2021. Photo by Hannah McKay/REUTERS

New York Times editor-at-large Andrew Ross Sorkin interviewed Disney CEO Bob Iger about the company's many struggles during the DealBook Summit this week. 

Regarding his succession, Iger told Sorkin he was conducting a “postmortem” of that process before he leaves in three years. He also denied Disney was selling ABC. Then, Iger talked about why Disney pulled advertising from X (formerly Twitter), dissident shareholders, and the many troubles with Marvel.

Kim Masters and Matt Belloni analyze the conversation.

