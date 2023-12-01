New York Times editor-at-large Andrew Ross Sorkin interviewed Disney CEO Bob Iger about the company's many struggles during the DealBook Summit this week.

Regarding his succession, Iger told Sorkin he was conducting a “postmortem” of that process before he leaves in three years. He also denied Disney was selling ABC. Then, Iger talked about why Disney pulled advertising from X (formerly Twitter), dissident shareholders, and the many troubles with Marvel.

Kim Masters and Matt Belloni analyze the conversation.