Hollywood news banter: Oscars so white and so male forever?

behind the Academy’s recent push for diversity. They found that the Academy did a lot to make their membership less white and more female -- but they started with such overwhelming numbers of white men that at the rate they’re going, their demographics would never be on parity with the rest of the country.

Meanwhile, the rest of Hollywood is preparing for a writers’ strike that could possibly happen in May. The last strike (2007-2008) cost the Los Angeles economy $2.5 billion. It could be more expensive this time. Studios have started

stockpiling scripts and issuing extra episode orders

, so they could have enough material in the can before the strike happens.